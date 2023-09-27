Four policemen injured in Osun speaker’s convoy accident

Four policemen reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in a road accident involving the convoy of the Osun State speaker, Adewale Egbedun on Sunday.

The speaker was said to be traveling to Inisa, Odo-Otin local government area of the state when the accident happened.

Read also: 3 Policemen, FRSC, LASTMA operatives, 14 thugs in police net over extortion

It was also gathered that only one of the vehicles conveying policemen was involved in the accident. The accident was said to have occurred around Dagbolu area of Osogbo.

Read also: N105m ‘cash-capture’ scandal rocks Rivers police, CP denies

Olamide Tiamiyu, the chief press secretary to the speaker, who confirmed the incident, said the affected vehicle had flat tyres, hence the accident.

He said the speaker was not involved in the accident, but four policemen sustained injuries. Tiamiyu said two of the four injured security men who were rushed to a hospital, were treated and discharged.