Four aspirants withdraw from PDP guber race in Lagos

Four out of the six governorship aspirants of the PDP in Lagos State have withdrawn from the race.

Their withdrawal was announced by the chairman of the Lagos PDP electoral committee/returning officer, Emmanuel Ogidi while addressing journalists at the venue of the governorship primaries in Ikeja GRA.

Ogidi said that Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, Adedeji Doherty, Ade Dosunmu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour had stepped down.

The governorship aspirants remaining in the race are Olajide Adediran (Jandor) and David Vaughan.

The special congress is hed at the Haven Ground by Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja GRA to choose the party’s flag bearer for 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

Security personnel were strategically positioned at various entrances around the premises of the venue.

Several patrol vehicles and armoured personnel carriers were also stationed at the access roads leading to the venue.

Security agencies at the venue include the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police Bomb Squad and Private Security among others.