Five signals Nigeria on slippery slope to dictatorship

Nigeria’s political climate, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership has taken a sharp turn, stirring deep concerns among its citizens.

The president’s economic reforms and controversial decisions have left many wondering the direction the country is headed, perhaps teetering on the edge of authoritarian rule. Like the country was during the years preceding the 1999 transition to democracy, here are five critical signals suggesting a Nigeria slipping into dictatorship.

Economic reforms: Praised, yet problematic

When President Tinubu took office, his initial economic reforms were seen as bold moves to stabilise Nigeria’s economy. Among the reforms, the removal of the long-standing petrol subsidy was celebrated by some as a necessary step. Foreign investors also welcomed the unification of exchange rates, viewing it as a step towards transparency.

However, the honeymoon was short-lived. Public discontent soared following the rapid approval of a ₦2.17 trillion Supplementary Appropriation Act, which included funds for luxury items like a presidential yacht and bulletproof cars. With federal civil servants earning less than $40 a month, the government’s expenditure on a $38 million presidential air fleet sparked outrage.

Controversial cabinet appointments

President Tinubu’s choice of cabinet members has also stirred controversy. While some, like Wale Ẹdun, the finance minister and Muhammad Ali Pate, the health minister, are highly regarded, others have been accused of being selected based on political loyalty rather than merit.

New jet, luxury cars amidst economic woes

Perhaps the most symbolic of the administration’s actions was the acquisition of a new Airbus A330 for the presidential fleet, reportedly costing around ₦150 billion. The timing couldn’t have been worse. “This purchase is unfathomable given our current economic situation,” former minister Oby Ezekwesili commented. The jet’s arrival coincided with widespread protests over rising living costs, making it a lightning rod for criticism.

In defense, Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, argued that the plane, bought at a reduced price, would save millions in future maintenance costs. Yet, this justification has done little to quell public anger, with many questioning the transparency and urgency of the purchase.

The administration’s spending on other luxury items — including billions for the Vice President’s residence and luxury SUVs for legislators — further irked the public with a particularly contentious decision to allocate ₦1.5 billion for luxury cars for the First Lady, despite the office lacking constitutional recognition.

Human rights and press freedom under siege

As Tinubu’s government presses on, human rights and press freedom have become critically endangered. Despite promises to address these issues, Amnesty International recently criticised the administration for its failure to act.

“The government must now respond not by paying lip service to human rights but by ensuring their words are matched with concrete actions,” said Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International Nigeria’s director.

The situation for journalists has been dire. Cases like the abduction of reporter Daniel Ojukwu by the Intelligence Response Team, and the arrest of editor Segun Olatunji by military personnel among many others have highlighted the increasing dangers faced by the press.

These incidents, combined with the harassment of other media professionals, are undeniable characteristics of nations not operating a functional democracy.

Judiciary and legislative compliance or complicity?

Nigeria’s judiciary and legislature are also under scrutiny. The 2023 Global Rule of Law Index ranked Nigeria 120th out of 142 countries, reflecting a significant decline in judicial integrity. Legal expert Olisa Agbakoba described the judiciary as a “mafia” that monopolises power, preventing genuine reform.

The National Assembly has not escaped criticism either. Many see it as a “rubber-stamp” institution, quick to approve presidential proposals with little oversight. For instance, the 2024 budget was passed in just 32 days, raising concerns about the lack of rigorous legislative scrutiny.

Nigerians seek answers

As Nigeria grapples with these challenges, many citizens are left wondering what happened to the democratic ideals that once inspired hope. “We expected more from this administration,” a concerned Nigerian once said, reflecting the sentiment of many who are disillusioned with the current state of affairs.

Despite the growing discontent, President Tinubu is doubling down on his stance that his his moves are for the betterment of the nation. In the build up to the last nationwide demonstration tagged Hunger protest by many, the president noted that protests are an integral part of a democracy and he has nothing against it as long as it is peaceful.

“In as much as we believe that demonstrations are part of democracy, we will never encourage any protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property,” he said while accepting letter of credence from some ambassadors a couple of days to the protest.

At a recent event, he emphasised his commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians, citing initiatives like the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000 and efforts to combat crude oil theft. “We are on the right track,” he assured, even as critics argue that the country’s democratic foundations are being steadily eroded.