Fed lawmakers from Rivers told to defend interest of the state at the NASS

Lawmakers from Rivers State who just collected 15 Prado Jeeps (Special Utility Vehicles) have been told to stand firm at the National Assembly (NASS) and defend the interest of Rivers State. The lawmakers one after the other pledged to do so.

Gov Nyesom Wike who recently gave a luxury car to each judge in the state told the benefiting lawmakers to defend the state fearlessly. He also advised them to resist distraction, remain united, and consult the party (Peoples Democratic Party) regularly.

The gave the charge at a brief ceremony for the presentation of the 15 Land Cruiser Prado VX and TXL cars to members of the NASS at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor was represented by the Rivers State chairman of the Peoples PDP, Desmond Akawor. Gov Wike said the gesture would ease their movement and enable them to discharge their legislative duties effectively.

He urged them to keep faith with the party so they could collectively recover what was lost at the national level during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, George Thompson Sekibo expressed gratitude to the governor for the gift.

He noted that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the state finances, the governor still saved funds to provide them vehicles.

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dumnamene Deekor, commended the governor’s benevolence.

He said the governor has been consistent in encouraging the federal legislators to protect the interest of Rivers people.

Also speaking, the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, assured the governor of their continued support.

On her part, Boma Goodhead who represents Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency, prayed for greater triumph for the governor because he has always integrated the National Assembly members in the scheme of things.

In his reaction, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, said they would reciprocate the gesture by representing Rivers people well in Abuja.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said there is healthy synergy between the national lawmakers and the state government.

He said the synergy is made possible because Gov Wike has remained a leader who unifies all segments of leaders.