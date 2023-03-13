February 25 Presidential election, improved on past elections – Presidency

Despite the ongoing rejection of the February 25 Presidential election results over non- compliance with provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, by many political parties, the Presidency on Monday said the election witnessed a marked improvement over previous elections.

The Presidency in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Spokesmen, premised his position on the grounds that “No one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that fell short”.

Shehu while thanking former ambassadors Mark Green and Johnnie Carson – along with other foreign observers – “for their concerns over the logistics of the recent general election in Nigeria and their work as observers on the National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute Election Observation Missions, added that “ It is worth setting their comments in context. No one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that fell short”.

Shehu noted that the biggest and the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria has been won by one man, Bola Tinubu.

According to him, “The US State department congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress, and the people of Nigeria on the outcome of the “competitive election.” British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was also quick to congratulate the winner, on this victory. And so did many others in ECOWAS and the African Union”.

He noted that though “ it is true there were some delays and technical faults in the process that we can learn from – as is the case in any election the world over – the vote progressed and consolidated democracy in Nigeria.

The integrity of the Electoral Act of 2022 was strengthened. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS) cut out ghost, unauthorised or multiple votes to stem fraud.

He acknowledged that “the election may not have been perfect, but due to the steps the government has taken, it is an improvement on previous polls.

That achievement, according to him, “should not be overlooked. The next step is for the Election Commission to ensure transparency in collation”.

He said: “Adverse reactions as received from some quarters are themselves a part of the learning process for everyone. Elsewhere, the world had been treated to epic lies, obfuscation, jingoism and hate, and told by global media to expect a different outcome. Nigerians shocked the world by refusing religious hatred and sectarian politics.

All true friends of Nigeria should join the people in proceeding forward for sustainable peace.”

“APC victory in the presidential election, underscored by the nationwide wave of support in the National Assembly results is clear mandate for the party to retain power for another term of four years.

“This election is an improvement on past elections and due credit should be given to the government and people of this country.”