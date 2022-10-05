Ezekwesili picks Obi over Atiku, Tinubu, others

Oby Ezekwesili, the former Minister of Education, has chosen Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, over Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other presidential candidates vying to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari come May 2023.

The convener of the “Bring Back Our Girls” group made her choice public during her guest appearance on Channels TV Sunday Politics with anchor Seun Okinbaloye.

Ezekwesili said that the running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the 2019 election had all the leadership qualities to run the affairs of the country.

“Somebody says to you, among a cast of possible presidents that includes the three frontrunners that we currently have—a possible President Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi—do you need anybody to tell you where you would be going? It would be an Obi. ”

Despite the inadequacies in leadership making things in the country worse, she admired the sincerity of Obi and, as a result, rated him higher than the other candidates.

Read also: Peter Obi in strong lead over Tinubu, Atiku in new ANAP foundation poll

“Regardless of the fact that he comes from that particular political class that we are talking about, he still at least represents many more shapes than the other two top candidates (in reference to Atiku and Tinubu),” she noted.

The former minister admired the growing trend of youths taking up a more active role in the political landscape and believed that their support for Obi would likely help him upset the political calculation.

She believes that the poor leadership problem in the country is what has pushed the youths in the country to want to take charge of the affairs of the country.

“Sometimes, I just imagine what leadership would be like in the country if they just listened to youths,” she noted.

According to her, the zeal shown by young people during the #EndSARS protest is a poster of what youth can achieve.

Her comment came barely a day after Obi’s supporters marched in several parts of the country and in London to drum up support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.