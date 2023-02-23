Explainer: Four steps to cast your vote

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has outlined four steps to successfully perform your civic duty, from your arrival at the polling centre to when you cast your vote, as well as what you should do afterwards.

Accreditation and voting will take place between 8:30am and 2:30pm, on February 25, 2023. Nevertheless, anyone in line before 2:30pm will be permitted to vote.

Arrival and queue

Voting starts at 8:30am, hence, arrive early and join the queue at the polling unit where an INEC official will request your permanent voter’s card (PVC). Check and be sure your name is on the register of voters in that polling unit.

Verification of identity (accreditation)

You are to present your PVC for accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System. An INEC official will confirm the authenticity of your PVC using the card reader. Then you will be asked to place your finger on the card reader to verify your identity through fingerprint or facials.

The INEC official will also check if your name is listed on the voter register. You will only be allowed to vote if your name is found. However, this implies that you need to be at the right polling unit.

According to the electoral umpire, there are two ways to locate and confirm your polling unit before election day.

Firstly, text (SMS) the name of your state, last name, and the last six digits of your voter identification number to 09062830860 or 09062830861 to get the name of your polling unit.

Alternatively, you can get the location of your polling unit on the INEC website, via www.voters.inecnigeria.org, or www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs.

Presiding officer (endorsement)

The presiding officer will stamp, sign and endorse your ballot. You will be given a rolled ballot paper with the printed side facing inwards before being directed to the voting cubicle.

Casting your vote

Deep your index finger on the inkpad and press the finger in the box allocated for your preferred candidate or party. Note that the ink must not touch the line – up or down. Roll the ballot paper in the manner you were given and flatten it.

Drop the ballot paper in the ballot box in full view of the voters. Afterward, leave the polling unit or if you prefer, wait in an orderly manner, staying 300 metres away from the voting area to witness vote sorting and counting.

Note also that while the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on Saturday, the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for March 11.