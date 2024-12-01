Ex-Aviation Minister Chidoka dumps PDP, vows to focus on electoral reforms

Osita Chidoka, a former minister of Aviation

…Reveals outcome of Edo guber poll review

Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing his desire to focus on his non-profit organization, Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership.

Chidoka, who was also the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), made this disclosure during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politics for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre,” Chidoka said on the programme.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it. So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Chidoka’s resignation letter, addressed to the PDP Chairman of Obosi Ward in Anambra State, thanked the party for the opportunity it gave him to serve the country in different capacities.

However, he stated that his current focus is on the Athena Centre, which demands his full attention and requires him to take a neutral stance free from partisan affiliation.

The Athena Centre, founded by Chidoka, recently conducted a review of the governorship election in Edo State, which was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

The Centre’s findings indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that the election was compromised.

According to Chidoka, who presented the Centre’s findings, there was substantial evidence of systemic rigging.

“The evidence of systemic rigging observed in this election is so substantial that we cannot call the results,”

“The evidence of systemic rigging is so substantial that we think that this election should not be allowed to stand. If this stands, then there is no election in 2027”, Chidoka said.

Chidoka expressed shock that an institution like INEC would put its reputation at stake for the purpose of an election. He alleged that there was a lack of transparency in the election and discrepancies in voter accreditation.

He also alleged incidences of overvoting, manipulation at ward collation centres, and that the BVAS accreditation record was not transmitted to INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Chidoka stated that 153 polling units were not accounted for, which means there were no results from those polling units. He concluded that the Edo State election cannot be deemed credible because it failed to meet basic integrity standards due to substantial interference in the electoral process by the umpire.

