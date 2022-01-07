Ex-Abia Commissioner, Henry Ikoh, declares for Senate

A former Abia State Commissioner for Industry and Technology, Henry Ikoh, has declared his interest to contest the Abia Central Senatorial seat currently being occupied by a former governor of the state, Theodore Orji.

Ikoh hopes to seek the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the seat.

The immediate past commissioner, who also is an industrialist, made the declaration in his country home, Ahuwa Oboro in Ikwuano LGA of Abia State while addressing members of ‘Our Destiny Organisation,’ his campaign organisation.

He said that he was moved to contest the seat because of his desire to offer quality service to the people of the district, adding that as a man that has brought industries and development to the grassroots, any opportunity to serve at the upper legislative assembly would help him to attract the much-desired development from the Federal Government to the zone.

“I will ensure the rehabilitation of Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road immediately am sworn in as a Senator. My representation will be hinged on attracting development. My representation will turn things around and change the development narrative of not only Abia Central, but the entire Abia State,” Ikoh said.

Dispelling the insinuation that he was just flying a kite and was not serious about his aspiration, as he may be seeking compensation from certain quarters, he said he had come too far in politics to be bought with “bread and butter.”

Clearing the air over what transpired in 2015 when he aspired to contest for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency seat, withdrew for another candidate as a result of pressure, he said, “I was deceived into taking that hasty decision by some powerful forces. But this time around, it is a different ball game. Neither money nor any other form of persuasion or promise can sway my aspiration to serve my people.

“I’ll never withdraw, nobody has given me money to step down for him in the past and this will not be an exception. I’ll fight to the end and ensure that victory is eventually secured. I’m in the race to win and offer the best service to my people.”

Christopher Iroegbu, coordinator of Our Destiny Organisation, described the former Commissioner as a man of the people, “who despite all odds built an industry, the Harmony Forms, in Ahuwa Oboro Community against the advice of some self-centred people.”

According to him, “Henry Ikoh is a silent achiever and a man of the people who should be given the chance to offer his service at the highest legislative assembly so that our people will rejoice after some years as a result of his quality representation at the highest law-making chamber in our country- the Senate.”