Enugu PDP inaugurates campaign council

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State formed its state campaign council on Tuesday, appointing Jim Nwobodo, Okwesilieze Nwodo, and others as campaign advisers.

Ikeje Asogwa, director-general of the State PDP Campaign Organisation for the 2023 general elections, revealed this at a press conference at the campaign headquarters in Enugu, saying the party appointed 1,795 persons into various committees for the campaign, according to a statement.

“Today, we want to announce our State Campaign Council which has been constituted and to inform the general public that we are ready to kick off. The campaign has already started at the grassroots level at the various council areas of the state,” Asogwa said.

“Today, our town hall meetings in the 68 development centres across the state are commencing at Aninri local government area.”

Eric Oluedo was named secretary general of the State Campaign Council, while Dan Shere, Okey Ogbodo, and Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi were named deputy directors for the North, East, and West Senatorial Zones, respectively.

Emeka Okeke (Administration), Nwabueze Ugwu (Compliance), Ogbonna Asogwa (Contact and Outreach), Chinedu Onu (Corporate/Private Sector Coordination), Olangwa Ezekwe (Diaspora), Prince Emeka Odo (Finance), and KGB Oguakwa are the directors of the other committees announced by the Director General (Inter-Party Affairs).

Others include Tahil Ochi (Logistics), Victor Udeh (Legal Services), Martin Chukwunweike (Medical Services), Kingsley Udeh (Media/Mainstream), Onyekachi Ugwu (Media/New Media), Reuben Onyishi (Media/Online), Jude Asogwa (Monitoring), and Mike Onu (Operations).

Other directors are Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo (Research and Strategy), Nana Ogbodo (Communications and Campaign Spokespersons), Kingsley Ebenyi (Reconciliation), Sam Aneke (Security and Safety), Prince Igwesi (Support Groups and Coordination), Chinedu Ani (Technical and Systems), Uwakwe Ezeja (Trade Unions and Trade Associations), Emeka Onah (Grassroots Mobilization).

Asogwa said Dan Nwomeh retains his position as the head of the Peter Mbah Media Office.

He also announced the formation of a Campaign Advisory Committee composed of state elder statesmen and political heavyweights. Former governors Jim Nwobodo, Okwesilieze Nwobodo, and Joe Orji are on the top of the list. Former deputy governors Okechukwu Itanyi, Sunday Onyebuchi, and Ralph Nwonye are also members of the committee.

Others are Ike Ekweremadu, Hyde Onuaguluchi, Ben Collins Ndu, Chukwuka Utazi, Pat Asadu, Toby Okechukwu, Gil Nnaji, Justina Eze, Goddy Agbo, Dubem Onyia, Rex Onyeabor, Charles Ugwu, Dr Sam Onyishi, Chris Nnadi, Gary Eneh, Chinyeaka Ohaa, Wilson Agbo, Charlie Ugwu, Maxi Ukuta, and Damian Oputa.

Edward Ubosi, speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, state commissioners, and the 17 council chairmen are also advisory committee members.

Asogwa said the party has formed Local Government Campaign Councils for 17 Local Government Areas in the state and that the campaigns will begin simultaneously at the state and council levels.

Asogwa also said that traditional rulers, town union executives, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, traders, farmers, religious leaders, youths, women organizations, transport unions, professional bodies, local government workers, teachers, and others were also expected at the town hall meetings in the 68 development centres. He stated that the schedule for the town hall meetings had been made public.