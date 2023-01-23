Enugu East senatorial district endorses Peter Mbah’s candidacy

Ben Nwaonye, immediate past chairman of APC in Enugu State and Ken Nnamani, former Senate president, have endorsed Peter Mbah, governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Nwaonye, who joined the people of Enugu East senatorial district at Okpala Square, Enugu, to endorse Peter Mbah as their sole candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, said he came to represent Ken Nnamani, former Senate president and himself.

The former chairman of APC, who came with some other APC members, said although he is an APC member, the issue of selecting the governor of Enugu State should not be based on party sentiments but on the integrity and capacity of the individual.

“We studied the PDP governorship manifesto and his ability to lead and concluded that leadership in Enugu State should not be by party and after February 25, 2023, we are going to turn everything to Peter Mbah in Enugu,” he said.

The endorsement of the PDP governorship candidate by the people of Enugu East senatorial district before Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu State, attracted the who is who in the zone, the politicians both serving and former, traditional rulers, the academia, representatives of traders from all the markets in the zone, women organisations, representatives of the churches in the zone lead by CAN chairman among others.

Edward Uchenna Ubochi, speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, who also is the chairman of the event planning committee of the endorsement, gave a brief background information of why the people of Enugu East decided to endorse Peter Mbah.

He explained that when the governorship slot was given to Enugu East after several struggles, the people met several times at different stages to decide who should go for them.

Read also: 2023 election: Stop verbal and physical violence – Afenifere

According to him, many people came out to contest and at the end Peter Mbah was chosen and the others stepped down to support him.

The speaker thanked governor Ugwuanyi for coming and reminded him of the decision of the people of the district.

“Today, we have come with one agenda as we gather at Igwe Nnaji palace and have adopted Peter Mbah. I am standing here to tell you that among all other candidates from Enugu East senatorial district, we agreed that Mbah is our choice. He is our beloved son and we thank Senator Jim Nwobodo for giving us the mandate,” the speaker said.

He requested the governor to take Mbah to all the other zones and announce him as the sole candidate of the people of Enugu East.

The traditional rulers spoke through Igwe Abel Nwobodo, Awalagu of Umuawalagu, who described Mbah as a young man of high integrity, and capacity. He told the governor that the Igwes and Nkanu People’s Association endorsed Mbah because he is good, he has the capacity and can serve the people.

All the other groups that endorsed Mbah are the Enugu East Local Government Area led by Livinus Anike, its chairman, who gave the assurance that they must deliver and show the world that Mbah is their son.

Members of National Assembly from Enugu East both serving and former, represented by Ofor Chukwuegbo said, “On behalf of the National Assembly members from Enugu East, we hereby endorse Peter Mbah as the sole candidate for Enugu State governorships come 2023, but still appeal to the governor, who started the good work to finally finish the job he started.

Enugu East traders association led by Steve Aniagu, the academia led by Christian Ngwu, the clergy led by Emmanuel Ositadinma Edeh, the women group led by Rita Mbah and many other notable groups, all endorsed Mbah.

Jim Nwobodo, who also is from Enugu East senatorial district, said when you talk about Enugu you are talking about PDP “therefore I believe that we all have a governor Peter Mbah of PDP.”

He advised governor Ugwuanyi not to mind people’s abuse of him, that what is important is what God said about him. “Peter Mbah you have emerged, I thank the governor for giving us a young vibrant and intelligent man.” I will campaign for Gburugburu for senate,” Nwobodo said.

He advised people to go and get their PVCS, in order to put whatever they have said at the endorsement event into action, while thanking Ben Nwaonye for his vibrant action.

Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the people for the endorsement, commended senators Jim Nwobodo, Chimaroke Nnamani and Ken Nnamani as well as other political leaders from the zone and the traditional rulers, the people of Enugu East. The governor said he supported Mbah because he has capacity in both government and private sector and also called on supporters to collect their PVCS from various wards to enable them vote.

Other people that attended the event include; Jim Nwobodo, Enugu speaker, Ofor Chukwuegbo, Nnoli Nnaji, Annayo Edeh, former house member, Ambassador Gody Agbo ,Emeka Okele, Osita Ogene, Rita Mbah, Okey Ogbodo, Nomeh, traditional rulers from the zone.