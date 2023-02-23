Election: TUC adopts Peter Obi

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has backed Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, urging all workers in the country to vote for him in Saturday’s election.

In a press statement on Thursday signed by Festus Osifo and Nuhu Toro, president and secretary-general of TUC respectively, the union said the 2023 elections were crucial and may determine the immediate future of Nigeria, especially in socio-economic terms, and the general well-being of the country.

The union said workers across Nigeria must be conscious that the LP was theirs, which necessitated the need for them to support the party’s candidates at all levels across the country.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria is calling on workers in the country and their allies to be vigilant as the 2023 general election kick-off this Saturday, February 25, with the presidential and national assembly elections.

“These elections are so crucial that they may determine the immediate future of the country, especially in socio-economic terms, and, the general well-being of the country.

“Workers have the duty not only to cast their votes for candidates of their choice who are pro-labour and they can trust, but also to defend the sanctity of the electoral process.

“Congress hereby directs all our members in all the 36 states and the 774 local governments to be reminded that Labour Party belongs to us, hence our appeal to all our members to vote for the labour party and all their candidates.

“Workers must keep in mind that where the political elites, some of who hold multiple nationalities, are rich enough to relocate abroad, the working people and the mass of the citizenry have no alternative but to stay in the country.

“Hence the working class has a greater stake in ensuring not just the peaceful conduct of the elections, but also to safeguard general peace in the country, including in the post-election period,” the TUC said in the statement.

The union also urged all Nigerians to ensure that special protection was given to electoral officials, especially the over 200,000 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engaged as ad-hoc staff to ensure smooth elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also charged to ensure smooth elections in which the votes count, while the entire process must be free, fair, transparent and credible.

According to the union, “These youth corpers are not only crucial for successful elections but also are part of the bulwark of our youths that can guarantee a future Nigeria.

“Congress also urges the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure smooth elections in which the votes count, the entire process must be free, fair, transparent and credible.

“Government at all levels has a primary duty to secure lives and property, so, they must protect all citizens before, during and after the elections.

“The TUC also welcomes the 33 international organisations and the 2,113 observers they have deployed for these elections and requests them to stick to their role of observing the elections without any form of interference.

Equally, we urge them to refrain from making statements that can inflame passions or lead to any form of disruption in the country.”