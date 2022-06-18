Ekiti Decides: PDP’s Kolawole hails INEC over BVAS tech

Bisi Kolawole, People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in today’s Governorship election in Ekiti State has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Bimodal Voter Authentication System into the electoral process.

Kolawole said the technology had improved the credibility of the poll and gave olitical actors and voters with more confidence in the electoral system.

The PDP candidate spoke with neswmen in Efon Alaaye, Efon Local government area after voting around 8.35am at Ward 008 unit 001.

Read also: Ekiti Decides: Oyebanji casts vote, says I’m confident of winning

He said: “There is great improvement with the application of BVAS. The accreditation and voting were done simultaneously. The process has been accelerated by this. There is an improvement by INEC.

” I am not saying there won’t be manipulation, but the security is doing fine , so as of now, we are having a peaceful process.

“My fears are the general ones that people can become violent as reported in some cases in the past. Though the security men are on ground to respond to such situation”.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Adio Folayan, who voted at ward 04 unit 004 in Efon Alaaye, praised INEC for the exercise.

“You could see people exercising their voting rights unhindered. The situation is clam. There is efficiency in the application of BVAS.

“I voted within five minutes. But in ward 7, the machine is not working and we are seeking replacement and we believe INEC will respond to this” he said.