Ekiti Decides: Oyebanji casts vote, says I’m confident of winning

Biodun Oyebanji, Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that he will win the seemingly keenly contested election.

BusinessDay reports that there are 16 governorship candidates that are cutting across 16 political parties, but the main candidates are Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyebanji spoke in Ikogosi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State after voting at Okelele ward 06 unit 003 in the town.

Read also: Ekiti Decides: Accreditation, voting begin at 8:30am in 16 LGs of Ekiti

He was accompanied with his wife, Olayemi Oyebanji to the polling unit.

He however praised INEC for improving on the electoral process through Bimodal Voter Authentication System technology innovation, saying this has made the process faster and credible.

He hailed the voters for enthusiastically trooping out en masse to cast their vote, saying there wasn’t any case of apathy with the reports he had been getting across the 177 wards

“This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win . I am happy that there was no case of apathy. The security build up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.

“I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing”, he said.