Ekiti decides: Oni still in the race, says running mate, Ladi Owolabi

Ladi Owolabi, running mate of Ekiti Social Democratic Party (SDP) Guber candidate Segun Oni, has refuted rumors that his principal has stepped down from the race.

He said: “The opposition are the one saying Oni has stepped down, and that’s not true.

“They’ve started all sort of campaigns. They even said that I’ve been offered house of rep position which is not true. Oni is still very much in the race.

The excercise was peaceful so far, No complaints so far, says Egbeyemi after voting

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Adebisi Egbeyemi equally described the process as “very peaceful”.

He spoke with reporters after casting his vote at Unit 014, L. A. Primary School, Akomolede, Ado Ekiti.

He voted at exactly 10.50am.

“So far, so good. It has been very peaceful. There have been no problems.

“As far as this area is concerned, it has been very peaceful.

“I’ve not received any complaints or negative reports in Ado,” Egbeyemi said.

He would not be drawn on his party’s chances in the election.

Read also: Pictures of Kayode Fayemi and his wife as Ekiti Decides

The Deputy Governor declined comments when asked if he was confident that his party would win.

voters at the area are becoming apprehensive about the slow pace of the voting process.

There is a long queue of people waiting to exercise their franchise, but the electronic voters verification process is slow.

As a result, people are complaining, wondering when it would get to their turn.