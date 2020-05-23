Eid-el-Fitr: PDP tasks leaders on commitment, transparency

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-fitr, and urged all leaders to show commitment and imbibe transparency.

The opposition party said the period of Ramadam is incumbent on all Nigerian leaders, at all levels, to be focused and enhance rapid development for the country.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, urged leaders “not to lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-fitr and the eternal lessons of Ramadan, but bring them to bear by living in truth, selflessness, tolerance, forbearance, honesty and transparency in all their dealings.”

According to Ologbondiyan, fervent prayers and the successful completion of the Ramadan fast point to the determination by the people in their ardent trust in God.

By being obedient and truthful, the party spokesman said Nigerians will be able to overcome the vicissitudes of life both as individuals and as a nation, particularly as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP stressed that leaders must therefore bear in mind that the positions they occupy were bestowed by the Almighty Allah for the good of the people, and that they will surely give account of their actions, particularly towards the down-trodden, the oppressed and the voiceless.

“Furthermore, our party beckons on all Nigerians to jettison all divisive tendencies that stoke acts of violence, and rekindle the spirit of love, forgiveness, reconciliation and unity needed to pull our nation out of the woods.

“The PDP urges all citizens to use the occasion to reach out and share with one another especially the less privilege and the sick, orphans, widows and the aged at this critical time,” it stated.

Consequently, the PDP is calling on all Nigerians not to drop their guards during this festive period but remain alert in observing all health safety and protection directives in the collective effort to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

While assuring that the coronavirus pandemic would soon be a thing of the past, the PDP further prayed for the nation peace and development.