EFCC Intercepts N32.4m, suspected vote-buying money in Lagos 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has seized N32.4 million suspected to be meant for vote buying in Lagos. Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission made the seizure known in a tweet Friday.

“The massive operation by the EFCC to deter vote trading and other financial misconduct ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32,400,000 allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos. The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission. The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning,” EFCC tweeted.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Commission, has implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

“Tactical teams of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT. Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission,” EFCC tweeted.

The anti-graft agency called on members of the public to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by using the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on Google Play or Apple store.