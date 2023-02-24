February 25: Voting starts at 8:30 am, to end at 2:30 pm — INEC

The moment every Nigerian has been waiting for is less than 12 hours away, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced in its world press conference the time for Saturday’s election.

In a world press conference attended by both local and international news agencies, local and international election observers, and representatives of political parties in INEC’s international headquarters, Abuja, Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC said that voting is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m.

“Tomorrow is election day; all campaign rallies, processions, and media advertising by candidates for presidential, senatorial, and federal constituencies ended at midnight yesterday,” Yakubu said.

“Voting begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. However, any voting on the queue before 2:30 pm would be allowed to vote even if voting goes before the official closing time. No voter would be disenfranchised.

“I wish all Nigerians a pleasant voting experience tomorrow. We have established a situation room here at our national collation center. Our INEC citizens’ contact centre is already up and running. Nigerians can contact us on our well-publicized social media handle live and direct on election day.”