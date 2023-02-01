Edo: Supreme Court ruling victory for all PDP members, says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider the Supreme Court ruling as an end to all disputes withinthe party in the state and a victory for all members.

Obaseki, in a statement issued in Benin City shortly after the verdict was delivered by the apex court in Abuja, called for unity among members of the umbrella party to unite and resolve in winning the forthcoming general election.

The governor said that the in-fighting among members of the party that led to a purported parallel primary elections for the various elective positions and subsequently resulted in legal suits is an experience that has made them stronger and better prepared to clinch victory.

“The ruling of the Supreme Court today, finally put to rest the long-drawn legal tussle over the candidates that will fly the flag of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in the general election on the 25th of February and 11th of March 2023.

“This disagreement, which has now been amicably resolved, attests to the maturity of actors who as law-abiding party members have subjected themselves to and accepted the verdict of the courts.

“As there are no victors or vanquished in this issue, I want to call on all members of our party to come together to speak with one voice against the real opponents since our party is big enough to accommodate our variegated interests.

“The ongoing crisis in our Nation which has been choreographed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is subjecting Nigerians to perhaps the most tortuous living conditions in our history since the Civil War between 1967 and 1970. Our efforts must now be directed to removing the APC from power and restoring our blessed country.

“I, therefore, call on all our members in Edo State to stand up and be counted among the brave party men and women who stood to be counted in the execution of this all-important task to rescue Nigeria and pull it back from the precipice,” Obaseki said.