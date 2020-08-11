Edo poll: Udaba residents vow to ensure Obaseki’s reelection

Residents of Udaba in Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, vowing to vote massively come September 19, 2020 to ensure the governor’s victory at the poll.

The elated crowd of supporters, who received Obaseki during his reelection campaign in the LGA, said the governor has performed excellently across all sectors of the state and deserves reelection to consolidate on achievements recorded in his first term.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Commissioner for Youths, Damian Lawani, thanked the people of Udaba Ward 8 for coming out en masse to receive the governor despite blackmail by the opposition.

“The opposition party told my people that Obaseki gave me money to construct roads in the area but I ate the money. This turnout shows that my people didn’t believe them,” Lawani said. “Having this large crowd here today shows that the people are truly in love with you (Obaseki) and because you have taken away shame from us as Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was ready to oppress my people.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki assured the people of Ward 8 that Osomegbe-Ofupo-Agabu-Udochi Road will be constructed immediately he wins his second term election.

He noted that the design for the road is ready, reassuring that once reelected, he will mobilise contractors to site to commence work.

“I am here and I have seen for myself and you have told me what you want. The 5km Osomegbe-Ofupo-Agabu-Udochi Road will be reconstructed as the design is ready. After winning the election, I will not wait for inauguration but immediately mobilise contractors to site to commence work on those roads,” Obaseki said.