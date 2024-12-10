Edo Poll: Tribunal begins pre-hearing, adjourns sitting to December 18

…As supporters clash at court premises

The legal battle over the conduct of the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced Monday as the Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) held its inaugural sitting in Benin amidst tight security.

The pre-hearing sitting, which was held in a packed-full court room in Benin, witnessed thousands of supporters of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who were at the court premises to catch a glimpse of the happenings at the Tribunal.

The candidate of the PDP, Asue Ighodalo is challenging the September 21, 2024 election victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the APC.

Others challenging the result of the election are Accord Party (AC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In his brief inaugural address, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi sued for cooperation from counsels to all the parties before the court.

He appealed to the counsels to set their eyes on the ball in order to have seamless proceedings in the hearing of the petitions before the court.

Kenneth Mozia SAN, who responded on behalf of the petitioners, promised to approach the proceedings with almost professionalism, adding that his clients’ cases would be presented in line with the standard practice.

“We will do our best to present our cases in the best possible way with cooperation with the Tribunal and we want supporters of the respondents to behave themselves so we can sustain this atmosphere of calmness we are witnessing now,” Mozia said

On his part, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, who spoke on behalf of the respondents, promised maximum cooperation throughout the period of hearing.

Chairman of the Benin Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Idemudia Osifo while pledging cooperation from the association, expressed concerns about the space where the sitting is taking place, saying that it was too small compared to the number of people present and Justice Kpochi said he had taken note of that.

While Ighodalo, accompanied by the state acting chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, was present in court, Okpebholo was absent while the APC was represented by the State Legal Adviser, Stephen Okoror, accompanied by other chieftains of the party including the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Fran Okiye.

The Court adjourned till Wednesday, December 18 in continuation of the pre-hearing sitting where Justice Kpochi said it was expected that all the parties would have completed all necessary preliminary actions and also agree on a pattern of hearing when full sitting commences.

Meanwhile, while sitting was ongoing inside the courtroom suspected supporters of the parties clashed outside the court premises

Some people believed to be supporters of some of the parties wearing white fez-caps and T-Shirts with some inscriptions were said to have clashed with other supporters who were said to have been against such inscriptions. The supporters were seen running in different directions within the court premises.

