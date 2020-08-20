Edo poll: PDP woos voters in Esan land with Obaseki’s achievements

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday stunned voters in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State with the achievements of its candidate and Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, urging the people to reelect the governor in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election to enable him consolidate on his achievements in the first term.

Speaking during the ward-to-ward campaign rally in Edo Central Senatorial District, former minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, urged the people to support the re-election of Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to enable them continue with their administration’s life-changing projects in the area.

Ikimi, who hails from Igueben, charged eligible voters in the locality to key into the vision of the administration in order to take full control of what he called “the Esan Agenda”, noting that it can only be realised if the people are united and speak with one voice.

“Esan people are now united. We have what we call ‘the Esan Agenda’. We can only realise the agenda if we support Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term,” said Ikimi, who is fondly called the lion (Oduma) of Igueben.

“Yesterday, I went through a list of 14 projects that have been successfully completed by this government in Igueben. I am impressed. We want to clear all the votes. We must get 99.9 percent. Money cannot buy Igueben people. We are supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki. We believe in him,” he said.

On his part, Dan Orbih, chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council, accused the previous administration of Adams Oshiomhole of neglecting the senatorial district for eight years. He urged youths in the locality to vote and defend their votes.

“The completed projects that were executed by the current administration lend credence to the superlative performance of the PDP candidate whose first tenure ends on November 12, 2020,” he said.

According to Orbih, some projects in Ambrose Alli University which were neglected by the Oshiomhole-led government have been completed and will be commissioned in a few days time by the incumbent governor, Obaseki.

Addressing members and supporters of the party, Obaseki promised to build capacity in education and upgrade the College of Education in Igueben, which he described as a flagship for vocational training in West Africa.

He also promised to construct the Ugoneki-Ujogba road and find a lasting solution to the electricity problem in the locality.

At a session with traditional rulers in Igueben, Obaseki appealed to the people to support his re-election bid, assuring them of more development in the area.

Responding, the Enogie of Igueben, His Royal Highness (HRH), Ehizojie Ehiojierior, endorsed Governor Obaseki for a second term.

“We will make sure that you win. Just go and talk to our people. We will help you take your message home,” Ehiojierior said.