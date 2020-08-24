Edo poll: Obaseki expresses gratitude to supporters in Edo Central

Edo State governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his gratitude to his supporters in Edo Central Senatorial District for their overwhelming support for his reelection during his week-long ward-to-ward campaign across the district.

“The depth of love expressed by my Esan brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers has inspired me to do more for our people in my second term. I thank you immensely and we are turbo-charged to fulfill all the campaign promises we made in all the wards we visited during the week-long campaign,” Obaseki said while speaking to journalists in Benin City on Sunday.

“From our revered traditional rulers to community elders, political and thought leaders, our mothers, the youth and even children, they took ownership of the colourful campaign. They waited in the rains and endured the intense heat. They invested their resources and in some cases travelled from their homes to receive us. Those moments will remain the most inspiring in my political career,” he said.

The governor noted that his developmental programmes contained in his Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Manifesto are tailored to bring the greatest happiness to the greatest number of Edo people and appealed to the people to keep the faith so that “we can finish the race together”.

“I urge you all to remain resolute about our determination to rescue Edo State from the stranglehold of the godfather and his allies. Do not be swayed by the campaign of calumny and fear mongering by the opposition, as we are more than ever determined to serve our people,” he said.