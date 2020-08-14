Edo poll: Obaseki condemns Thursday attack on campaign trail

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the attack on his campaign team by hoodlums said to have been stationed in Ward 10, Apana, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area.

The Thursday attack lasted for over five minutes as the security agents attached to the governor and the campaign team engaged in a gun battle with the hoodlums allegedly hired by APC to disrupt the Apana rally, according to the state government.

The hoodlums abandoned their motorcycles and took to their heels as they were overpowered by the governor’s security agents. It was observed that a child (male) who was on an errand was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The campaign at Ward 10 in Apana resumed after normalcy was restored, with Obaseki alleging that the thugs were hired to attack him and his team so that they would not campaign in Apana.

“It’s a shame that someone from this area can’t fix roads for his people. This road, Apana-Iriakho, leads to the house of Lucky James and has not been fixed, but by October, I will bring bulldozers to commence the construction of the road,” Obaseki said.

“We will improve the healthcare system in this area, improve the Auchi General Hospital and open the one at Otuo; we will bring real empowerment to the people and improve agriculture through provision of seedlings, fertilizer and loans,” he said.

Philip Shaibu, Edo deputy governor, urged the people never to be afraid or intimidated by any attack.

He further called on them to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote out APC come September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.