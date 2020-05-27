Edo poll guber: Whether direct or indirect primary, I will emerge APC candidate – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has said that whether the All Progressives Congress (APC) decided to employ direct or indirect primary election in the state, he would still emerge as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Obaseki expressed the optimism in an interview on Sunrise daily programme on Channels Television monitored by BusinessDay in Benin City.

The governor, who is aspiring for a second term on the platform of the APC, said that with God’s intervention, his victory as the party’s candidate was unstoppable irrespective of the method that would be used in conducting the governorship primary election slated for June 22.

According to him, “It doesn’t matter whether direct or indirect, I will win because I am on ground and we know what we have done; we know the amount of work we have done for our people in Edo.”

According to him, “My party is a lawful party and I believe they will follow the constitution. If they do that, we should not have any problem. We have always canvassed for peace in Edo State. What are the issues that cannot be resolved under democracy?”

The governor further said: “I worked for eight years behind the scene to develop Edo State before I became the governor. I am not a violent person and I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return.

“As long as He (God) is alive, and wants me to continue, then I will. No man can stop me; power comes from God. It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect primary election, I will win.”

Obaseki, who said the primary election should be conducted in line with the party’s constitution, expressed the belief that if the rules were followed and conducted orderly and properly, he was sure of getting the party’s ticket.

“For us, the issue is doing things properly following the rules and laid down constitution of the party. We just have to be organised and do things properly,” he said.

According to him, “What I am concerned about is bloodshed; I don’t think elections should lead to violence and bloodshed and that’s what I am more concerned about. I am more concerned about protecting the people, livelihoods and lives.”