Edo Guber: Wike will steer PDP to victory– Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says he is convinced that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led People’s Democratic Party governorship campaign team will guide the party to victory at the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Atiku made the remarks on his official Twitter handle at the weekend while congratulating the governors.

The PDP had on Friday appointed Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, and Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, as the chairman and deputy chairman of the campaign council, respectively.

Atiku and 13 other PDP governors are part of the 77-member list.

“Congratulations, Governor Nyesom Wike on your appointment as Chairman of Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council of our great party, PDP,” Atiku said.

“I am confident that your leadership, supported by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Vice-Chairman, and other members of the PDP Edo2020 Council will work assiduously for the victory of Governor Obaseki, and set Edo State on the path of even greater development,” he said.