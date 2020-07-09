Edo Guber : Sustain current level of development – LP candidate tasks electorate

Edo State chapter of Labour Party (LP) on Thursday called on electorate to vote for a candidate that will improve on the current level of development in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state.

The party made the call at a press briefing tagged, “APC taking Edo State voters for granted” in Benin City.

Isaiah Osifo, Edo State Labour Party governorship candidate who addressed the press briefing also urged the electorate and people of the state to resist the attempts of political leadership devoid of morality and trying to introduce darkness into the path of the development of Edo State.

“The minimum Edo State people should ask for in this election is to improve on the current level of verifiable developments in Edo state and vote for a candidate who has abundant evidence of political, administrative and academic credentials for a reasonable and responsible development in Edo state.

“Edo people should resist the attempts of the political leadership without sense of morality trying to introduce darkness into the path of the development of Edo State. We are a good people. We want progress and reject retrogression”,he said.

Osifo who said the party has mass followers noted that its leadership decided to partner with the people of the state to raise the level of political education ahead of the election.

The former Chief of Staff who opined that it can no longer be business as usual in political governance of the state, noted that the party was committed to good politics, good leadership and collective struggle to halt desperate people who have nothing to offer than their personal aggrandisement.