Edo guber: SDP chieftain foresees victory for party

Idawene, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Benin-City said: “SDP remains the oldest political party in Nigeria and it is rancor-free, has zero tolerance for corruption, and abhors impunity and imposition of any kind; that is why we want the people of Edo to embrace our party and shun PDP and APC that have destroyed the fabrics of our nation.

“We must work hard and collectively this year for our party to emerge victorious at the governorship election, our members have to go back to wards, LGAs to preach the good news brought by SDP so as to redeem Edo State. SDP will win Edo State in the governorship election.”

Idawane, who is the Delta State Chairman of SDP, said SDP is a party that provides a level playing field for all aspirants even as he called on genuine democrats, stakeholders in Edo project and Governor Godwin Obaseki to embrace the party to enable the people of the state enjoy true democratic dividends.

He assured the people of the state that the party remains the most credible and best alternative platform that guarantees the congenial atmosphere, free and equal space for every citizen to express their franchise and the rights to birth aspirations for any political office.

He said it was obvious that political activities are revving up in Edo State, and what agitates the minds of politicians with ambition to serve was how political parties would provide the needed space for them to participate and give their aspirations a birth.

“Edo State SDP is repositioning and getting well – primed for the task ahead as the only reliable political party with the interest of the generality of Edo people at heart. The major task now is that of taking over the front line position in providing political direction for the state and the nation at large.”