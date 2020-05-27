BusinessDay
Edo guber polls: Obaseki faces former rival at APC  primaries

...As Abuja group obtains forms for governor

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki is to face his former rival at the 2016 Edo Governorship elections, Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the 2020 Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).While Obaseki was APC Governorship candidate,  Ize-Iyamu was Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate for last Edo guber polls.

But this time, both of them are battling for ticket of the ruling APC.

There are strong indications that they would be the only aspirants for the APC ticket as other contenders have endorsed the former Secretary to the Edo State Government who is said to have have the backing of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

In apparent display of his battle readiness, Obaseki who is said to be having a frosty relationship with Oshiomhole Wednesday obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms few hours after his main rival, Ize-Iyamu did same.

An Abuja-based group, Obaseki Mandate Forum (FCT) which purchased the N22.5 million forms for the governor, told journalists that the action represents the buy-in and acceptability of majority of Edo people, both at home and in the Diaspora, who tasked themselves to ensure that their mandate is secured in the candidature of Obaseki, for the September 19, 2020 governorship election.Speaking through its Chairman, Nathaniel Momoh, the forum said the forms further signpost the will of the people and defeat of any kind of imposition plotted against the Edo people who have spoken with one voice and have decided to entrust their mandate in the hardworking incumbent governor to continue with his developmental strides.

“If almost all previous Governors of the State have enjoyed a second term, some of them, despite their not too impressive performance in office, it will be a travesty of justice, a mockery of equity and fairness to deny a man whose tenure has touched every community in the state.

“For us therefore, it is a momentous event as loyal party members, and lovers of good governance to join the moving train to deliver His Excellency, Governor, Godwin Obaseki on this four plus four (4 + 4) project.

“The choice of Obaseki is not just an APC project as I have just mentioned. It is also the project of the market woman in Uselu Market, the Trader in Aviele, Council of Chiefs in Ososo, the 18 years and above student in Owan, the fruit trader in Iruekpen, that meat seller in Agenebode, that palmwine tapper in Esan, the cassava farmer in Ikpeshi, and many others who stood solidly behind His Excellency”, Momoh added.

