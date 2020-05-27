Edo guber polls: Obaseki faces former rival at APC primaries
...As Abuja group obtains forms for governor
There are strong indications that they would be the only aspirants for the APC ticket as other contenders have endorsed the former Secretary to the Edo State Government who is said to have have the backing of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
In apparent display of his battle readiness, Obaseki who is said to be having a frosty relationship with Oshiomhole Wednesday obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms few hours after his main rival, Ize-Iyamu did same.
“If almost all previous Governors of the State have enjoyed a second term, some of them, despite their not too impressive performance in office, it will be a travesty of justice, a mockery of equity and fairness to deny a man whose tenure has touched every community in the state.
“For us therefore, it is a momentous event as loyal party members, and lovers of good governance to join the moving train to deliver His Excellency, Governor, Godwin Obaseki on this four plus four (4 + 4) project.
“The choice of Obaseki is not just an APC project as I have just mentioned. It is also the project of the market woman in Uselu Market, the Trader in Aviele, Council of Chiefs in Ososo, the 18 years and above student in Owan, the fruit trader in Iruekpen, that meat seller in Agenebode, that palmwine tapper in Esan, the cassava farmer in Ikpeshi, and many others who stood solidly behind His Excellency”, Momoh added.
Comments are closed.