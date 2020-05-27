Edo guber polls: Obaseki faces former rival at APC  primaries

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki is to face his former rival at the 2016 Edo Governorship elections, Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the 2020 Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).While Obaseki was APC Governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu was Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate for last Edo guber polls.

But this time, both of them are battling for ticket of the ruling APC.

There are strong indications that they would be the only aspirants for the APC ticket as other contenders have endorsed the former Secretary to the Edo State Government who is said to have have the backing of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. In apparent display of his battle readiness, Obaseki who is said to be having a frosty relationship with Oshiomhole Wednesday obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms few hours after his main rival, Ize-Iyamu did same.