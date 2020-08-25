Edo guber: PDP, APC bicker over alleged plot to rig election

As the September 19 Edo State gubernatorial election draws closer, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last Sunday alleged that it had uncovered plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the election with fake results.

Chris Nehikhare, Edo State publicity secretary of the party, made the allegation at a press conference in Benin City.

He alleged that the Hope Uzodinma template was that the APC would write fake results in a hotel and smuggle in the result at the collation centres.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma is the deputy chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the Edo State gubernatorial election.

Nehikhare further alleged that if it was not possible for the party to achieve its mission at the collation centres, they would disrupt the election process in some wards and units and thereafter, present the results at the election tribunal.

The state PDP scribe, who said the plot had been nipped in the bud, opined that Godwin Obaseki would win the election with a landslide.

“We have uncovered a sinister plot which APC termed the ‘Uzodima template’; they are trying to use the template during the September 19 governorship election.

“The template is that they will be in possession of fake result sheets, then they will disrupt election in various polling units across the state during the election; they will move to their hotels, write results and will submit them at the point of collation or at the tribunal the way they did in Imo State,” he said.

He said the press conference was to alert the world, Edo people and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the plot by the APC during the election.

Nehikhare, who commended the people of Edo North and Edo Central senatorial districts for the warm receptions and support accorded the party’s candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the campaign team, assured that the governor would execute more people-orientated projects in the districts if re-elected for a second term.

He particularly commended the royal fathers for their prayers, endorsement, words of encouragement and support.

“We want to thank the people of Edo central for the wonderful receptions they gave to our governor and campaign team when they visited during the ward-to-ward campaign in the senatorial district.

“The 54 wards of Edo central have been successfully completed. We visited the Enojies, commissioned several projects that have been done by this government and I think to the disappointment of our opponent they were surprised to see even the Enojie of Irrua, reel out projects that were built and commissioned in his domain.

“I believe this is the hallmark of our government. We are not noise makers but silent achievers. We have done uncommon good in terms of project execution across the three senatorial,” he said.

According to him, “What happened in Edo central was unprecedented, the crowd, orderliness, the reception, jubilations and remarks not just from the royal fathers but for the people of Esanland that received and guaranteed us of massive votes from the senatorial district.

“I want to say here that the trust and confidence reposed in us, this government will do even more when it comes for a second term.”

He also thanked members of the press for good and balanced reportage of the governor’s ward-to-ward campaigns so far in the two senatorial districts.

He appealed for the same good reportage during the ward-to-ward campaigns in Edo South central district billed to commence Tuesday 25, 2020.

Reacting, Chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki described the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

While insisting that Edo electorate will vote out Obaseki and not by rigging, he added that the governor was only disclosing what he and other PDP governors have perfected to execute during the election.

“It is on record where Obaseki boasted that only him and his deputy have monopoly of rigging and maiming because they have immunity. So, they are only rehearsing their evil plots seeing that Edo electorate has rejected them,” Mayaki said.