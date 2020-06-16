Edo Guber: E.K Clark urges PDP to adopt Obaseki as candidate

Edward Clark, leader, South-South and senator of the second Republic, has called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki as its candidate in the forthcoming September 19, 2020 governorship election if president Muhammadu Buhari fails to intervene in his disqualification by the All Progressives Congress screening committee.

Clark made the call on Monday in a statement titled, “Edo State APC Crisis: No Individual is Bigger than Nigeria”.

The Ijaw leader’s call came shortly after a socio-political group, under the aegis of Esan Youth Coalition, threw its weight behind the re-election bid of the Governor.

The former federal minister of Information, who condemned the disqualification of Governor, Godwin Obaseki by the APC screening committee under the leadership of Ayuba Jonathan, appealed to the national leadership of PDP to take advantage of the situation to adopt him as its governorship candidate.

He opined that the adoption of the state governor as the party’s candidate is a golden opportunity for the party to reclaim the political leadership of the state.

‘If the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, including Mr. President, fails to intervene in this unfortunate crisis in the Edo State, I would appeal to the opposition, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to take advantage of the situation.

“I repeat, PDP, should take advantage of this unfortunate crisis in APC, to adopt the incumbent Governor of APC, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as their candidate. It is a golden opportunity for the PDP to take over Edo State because Governor Obaseki has so far, done well.

“I want to believe that he will continue the good work if given a second chance. I also appeal to the people of Edo all over the world to support him to achieve his second term bid, and to PDP aspirants to also sink their interest for now in the overall interest of their Edo State”,he said.

He however, advised Governor Godwin Obaseki, to in the overall interest of Edo people, declare for the People’s Democratic Party, and contest for second term, to complete his job to the people, adding that he won’t be culpable of any blame if he defect to PDP.

According to him, he has tried to be a loyal and dedicated member of his party. But unfortunately, his party’s hierarchy has betrayed and disappointed him.

“Given the appraisal by a broad-spectrum that he has given a good account of his mandate as governor, I urge Governor Obaseki and his supporters, to be courageous, and test his popularity, with the people of Edo State, and the electorate resident in the State.

“Let the people of the State, and providence, decide his fate, not ‘one man’, or a group of politicians”,he added.

On his part, the Esan Youth Coalition in a statement jointly signed by Henry Okpamen, Peter Odiboh, Akpasubi Osawe, and Monday Ohue, condemned the attempt by the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to thwart the governor’s second term ambition.

The group, made up of pensioners, teachers, market women urged members of the APC National Executive Council (NEC) and other stakeholders of the party to intervene and reverse the decision.