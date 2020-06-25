Edo guber: Agol emerges NNPP candidate

Ahead of the September 12 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Ebunoluwa Tracy Agol Thursday emerged the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

A statement by the deputy national Publicity Secretary of the party, Emmanuel Olorunmagba disclosed that the party arrived at a consensus over the choice of Agol because other candidates decided to step down from the race and support her candidacy.

Olorunmagba stressed that the NNPP was confident that Agol would win the gubernatorial election and be the first female elected governor in Nigeria, stressing that the ravaging Covid-19 prevented the NNPP from organising an elaborate primary election.

According to the statement, ” Ebunoluwa Tracy Agol is the NNPP candidate, other aspirants promised to collapse their structure into her campaign team and work with her to rescue Edo State in the interest of the party.

“It’s worthy to note that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, we decided not to organise elaborate primary. However the modus operandi still allows the wishes of the delegates to hold.

“On behalf of the National Leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) we hereby present the next governor of Edo State who will surely be the first ever female governor in the history of Nigeria,” the party said.