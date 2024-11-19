Edo govt re-echoes ban on illegal revenue collection

Edo State Government yesterday re-echoed the ban of all revenue collections in the state and also warned those involved in illegal collections to stop or face the iron wheel of the law.

At a press conference in Benin, the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, told journalists that only the Edo State Revenue Service agents licensed by it were allowed to collect revenue in the state.

“The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the continuous collection of revenue across the state by unlicensed agents and touts who do not have the authority of the government to do so.

“While the suspension of all non-commissioned officials in the collection of revenue remains in place, henceforth only statutory and licensed revenue collectors are mandated to operate and collect revenue on behalf of the government, especially in motor parks and other spheres of commercial activities.

The public is hereby notified to report any unlicensed agent to the police, as the government will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those found wanting in this regard. These miscreants, their sponsors, and agents are warned not to test the iron will of this government and its determination to secure the lives and property of the good people of Edo State,” he warned.

Also speaking, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, warned that anyone collecting revenue in the state without a license from the Edo Revenue Service is committing a crime and liable to arrest by operatives of security agents.

