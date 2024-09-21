Edo decides: Large turnout in some voting centres in Igueben

…Army block Igueben-Uromi expressway

Men of the Nigeria Army mounted a roadblock at the Igueben-Uromi expressway at the Ebudin-Eguare junction.

The personnel prevented vehicles from plying the road. The vehicle of Journalists was delayed for several minutes before allowing it to pass.

At Igueben local government area, voting has fully commenced. At Utantan Primary School in the locality, there was a massive turnout of voters exercising their franchise.

At Ehie-Igueben, along Igueben-Ewohimi road, the Army also mounted roadblocks. There was a heavy security presence along the expressway.

It was gathered that some political bigwigs who passed through the road last night were detained for several minutes by the Army before they were allowed to go.