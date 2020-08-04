Edo Assembly speaker denies lawmakers’ endorsement of APC guber candidate

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, Tuesday said no member of the House has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

Okiye also faulted some members-elect for impersonating the leadership of the legislative arm which was proclaimed by the state governor on June 17, 2019.

He made the clarification during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally for the governorship election at Ward 3 in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the clarification was in response to sponsored reports that alleged that the deputy speaker of the House, Yekini Idiaye, had on Monday led four other legislators to endorse the candidacy of Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election.

The speaker, represented at the rally by the House Leader, Nosayaba Okunbor, representing Orhionwmwon Constituency 1, said there was no cause for alarm, adding that the House of Assembly is intact.

He, however, expressed regret that Emmanuel Agbaje, lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo II Constituency, allegedly followed the path of perfidy by accepting bribe to do the bidding of a political godfather in the state.

“For those of us in Edo State House of Assembly, comprising 10 members have resolved not to collect money and do the bidding of anyone,” he said.

He lauded the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, for his efforts in controlling the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the state.

Addressing party faithful in the locality, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the PDP, said his perception about the people of Akoko-Edo has not changed despite ignoble motives of two citizens from the locality who recently breached the trust of their constituents.

“In the past 30 years or more, I am the governor that has supported the people of Akoko-Edo more, even in terms of appointments, according to available records.

“When I came, they said Akoko-Edo had been marginalised. They said Akoko-Edo is one of the most underdeveloped local government areas in Edo State. What did I do? I said, I am a man who fears God. When I came, I gave Akoko-Edo managing director of Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDTMA).

“I also made sure that Akoko-Edo person becomes the deputy speaker of the House of Assembly. Before now, has Akoko-Edo person ever held such position? No! Have I not done well for you?” Obaseki asked.

He announced the award of contract for the construction of Imogan, Ibilo-Ikiru roads, adding that his administration plans to construct Ibilo-Igarra-Auchi Federal Government road which had been in deplorable condition for years, if re-elected for a second term in office.

Earlier, the chairman of PDP Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Dan Orbih, berated the members-elect for parading themselves as lawmakers having failed to present themselves for inauguration.

Orbih described the purported endorsement of Ize-Iyamu by the absentee members-elect as “shameful and unlawful”.

He commended the state governor for restoring sanity in the corridors of power in Edo State and for rescuing the state from oppressors.