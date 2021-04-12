Edo Assembly approves 15 special advisers for Obaseki

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday cut short their recess to approve 15 special adviser nominees for the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The 10-man House of Assembly had last month proceeded on a recess and slated May 10 for resumption.

The state government had in a letter issued by Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the state government (SSG), asked the lawmakers to approve the appointment.

“I write at the instance of the governor, Godwin Obaseki, to inform the House of the need to appoint special advisers to the governor.

“Accordingly, the governor has directed me to seek the kind approval of the House for the appointment of 15 special advisers to the governor,” the letter reads.

The governor’s request, which was read by the clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, was approved by the legislators in a voice vote.

Speaking before the approval, Henry Okhuarobo, majority leader of the House urged members to approve the request, adding that the 15 special advisers was the first step to constituting the state executive council.

Consequently, Marcus Onobun, speaker of the House directed Omogbai to forward copies of the approval to the governor for immediate action.

Since the inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office in November 12, 2020, he hasn’t constituted the state executive council which is pivotal to governance.