Edo 2024: Police arrest thugs, recover firearms, vow to deal with troublemakers

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended two political thugs in Edo as the state governorship election is held today.

According to the police, the two thugs were Edwin Obanor, 43-year-old and Audu Tajudeen, a 41-year-old PDP member from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko, Edo.

The police further said it acted on a tip-off that some individuals had been armed to cause mayhem during the election, thereby its operatives swooped into action and apprehended Obanor, a leader of an armed group, at Oredo Ward 4 at about 9pm and Audu Tajudeen at Igara Akoko, Edo, on the eve of the election.

“Upon searching the bags in their possession, three cut-to-size locally fabricated pistols were discovered on Obanor, while one locally made gun was recovered from Tajudeen.

“These arrests are a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a peaceful electoral process,” Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, said on Saturday.

Adejobi added that the suspects are currently in custody and will face the full weight of the law.

He restated that the police and other supporting security agencies will not tolerate any form of violence or disorderliness during the election in Edo State.

“The Police reassures the public of its dedication to protecting lives and property and, therefore, urges citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via our published helplines.”