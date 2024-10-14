Edo 2024: PDP insists ‘mandate was stolen’

…Says, ‘we have filed petition at tribunal’

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a giant step through its petition filed at the Election Petition Tribunal by its governorship candidate in the just-concluded Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The PDP said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration does not reflect Edo people’s wish over who governs them.

Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi disclosed this to journalists at a briefing in Benin, saying the APC did not have a chance of winning the election held on Saturday, September 21st.

Aziegbemi alleged that INEC as the electoral umpire did not play by the rules and engagement of the Commission as it became obvious that it had compromised.

“We have filed our petition before the Election Tribunal on your behalf. I assure you that the journey to reclaim our mandate has begun, and by the grace of God, your mandate will be returned.

“The allegation that PDP is disrupting the inspection of materials at the INEC Office is false. In whose interest is the disruption? We applied to the court for inspection, and the court granted us an enrolled order to inspect. Why would we want to disrupt the process?

“Our intelligence unit has uncovered plans by the APC to burn INEC Office. We are alerting the security agencies on this devilish plan.

“In spite of INEC’s feeble attempt to deny us full complements of our request for CTC of all electoral materials, being the political wing of the APC, we were still able to do the needful,” “Aziegbemi said.

On his part, Director General (DG) Asue-Ogie Campaign Management Committee, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen said that the PDP has taken the matter before a competent election tribunal for it to get back the mandate given freely by the people to the PDP and Asue Ighodalo.

Iduoriyekemwen urged PDP members and supporters not to give up as “their stolen mandate will be recovered in no distance time in the course of the struggle to reclaim the stolen mandate.”

