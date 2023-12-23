Edo 2024: Edo south group declares support for Ighodalo’s candidacy

Members of the Edo South Vanguard for Justice and Equity have declared their support for Dr. Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy for governor of Edo State in the 2024 election, describing him as the “best fit” and “most competent” candidate.

Ighodalo, a former chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, is an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a press conference in Benin City on Friday, Joy Osareimen, representing Oredo Local Government Area, explained the reason why the group endorsed Ighodalo.

They cited Ighodalo’s “antecedent, credibility, pedigree, and unalloyed commitment to the development of the state and its people,” as well as their belief in the principles of “fairness, justice, and equity.”

Osareimen emphasised the importance of giving Edo Central its turn to govern, stating, “After a search and study of all the aspirants coming into the race, we have concluded that for Edo State to experience a more peaceful coexistence, unity, and brotherhood among all the ethnic nationalities in the state, we must respect the doctrine of fairness, equity, justice, equality, and diversity and give Edo Central the opportunity to produce the next governor.”

She further appealed to Edo South residents to support Governor Obaseki’s promise made in 2020 to ensure Edo Central produces the next governor in the spirit of fairness.

“It is our responsibility to support him to achieve this noble course,” Osareimen said.