Edo 2024: APC’s Okpebholo, LP’s Akpata cast vote

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday, casts his vote at Polling Unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central Local Government Area.

Also, the Labour Party candidate in the election, Olumide Akpata, arrived at his polling unit at Ward 06, Oredo LGA, to cast his vote.

Meanwhile, in Ward 1, Unit 3, Ewohinmi, in Edo Central Senatorial Zone, which is the polling unit of Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to arrive at nearly three hours after the stipulated accreditation time.

A number of voters were waiting with bated breath, with some calling on INEC to save itself by sending its officials to the area as soon as possible.

Voting has begun in various wards and polling units in today’s Edo governorship election.

Read also: Voting underway for new Edo governor

The election in the state has drawn the attention of political enthusiasts and citizens eager to witness a fresh democratic dispensation, signalling the end of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eight-year reign.

BusinessDay reported voting has begun at Governor Godwin Obaseki’s polling unit located at Okemole 1/Emokpae Primary School, Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA)

In Ward 1, unit 2, Egbere Primary School, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present as voting began.

Also, in Ward 1, unit 3, Egbele Primary School, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, voters adhered to the rules by searching for their names on the voters register before casting their votes.

In Agbodo Primary School, Polling Unit 22, Iwegie Oredo LGA, voters are exercising their franchise. Also, voting has begun at Unit 21 Ward 4 Emokpae Secondary School.