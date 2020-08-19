Edo 2020: You are our messiah, Esan monarch tells Obaseki

The traditional ruler of Ewatto kingdom in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, Sylvanus Ikhumhen, on Wednesday described Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the “messiah that Edo people have been waiting for”.

Sylvanus stated this when he received the governor, his deputy, Philip Shaibu, Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, and other members of the Edo People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in his palace.

He commended the governor for his numerous developmental projects.

“You don’t need to come here and campaign because we have seen your good works across the state and we are impressed. Your government doesn’t discriminate; you appointed our sons into your cabinet and we are grateful to you. You are the messiah that Edo people have been waiting for. We never knew that our state government can extend development to my locality,” he said.

In his remarks, Obaseki reassured of his administration’s commitment to bringing development to the state.

“I am committed to the development of Edo people. I know you (the Onojie) are also committed to your people. My major concern is to extend development to all parts of our state,” Obaseki said.

“I will always deal with any issue affecting your kingdom with all seriousness. I understand the issue of water in Ewatto; I will work on the water system in Ewohimi to enable it supply water to this region. I want to tell you that the delay in the road construction work in Ewatto was due to the redesigning of the water drainage and also the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as many of our contractors had to travel back to their respective countries,” he said.