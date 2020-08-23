Edo 2020: We will fulfil all our campaign promises, Obaseki assures voters

Edo State governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Godwin Obaseki, has assured voters in the state that if re-elected, his administration would not fail in fulfilling all his electioneering campaign promises aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

Obaseki made the pledge on Saturday while addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in Wards 1 and 4 in Ibhore, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that his government has in the last three years and eight months pursued reforms and policies to better the lives of the people and would continue with the developmental strides recorded in the first term when re-elected.

The governor, who inspected ongoing Ibhore gully erosion work in the area, said the first phase of the project is done, while work on the second phase would commence soonest.

“This place before now was not motorable; we had to construct an underground drainage to control the erosion,” Obaseki said.

“During my first electioneering campaign, I promised that I would construct the drainage and now the first phase is over. I said I will construct roads eaten up by erosion and I have done that,” he said.

Obaseki said some politicians would come and make promises without keeping them, urging the people not to vote for such politicians.

“We have also modernised our educational system which makes it one of the best in Nigeria now. I gave you modern schools that have doors and windows that cannot be vandalised. I know you don’t have water, which is as a result of lack of electricity, but I will ensure Benin Electricity Distribution Company provides you with light,” he said.

Dan Orbih, chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, described Obaseki as “one governor that is working”.

“He has stopped pensioners from going to Benin City to start protesting for their pension arrears. The teachers are getting their regular salaries as and when due. He has not stopped training our teachers to enable them to have modern knowledge to teach our students,” Orbih said.

“Obaseki is working and we are ready to vote for him. With the level of his infrastructural development across the 18 local government areas of the state, I want to advise the candidate of the All Progressives Congress to go and look for a church to start preaching,” he said.

He said the time has come for politicians to show character, election or no election.

“We should start to represent our core values. If you are a pastor, remain a pastor, and if you are a Christian, remain a Christian, and if you are a politician, remain a politician,” Orbih said.

He thanked Edo people for showing commitment to re-elect Governor Obaseki, adding, “He has taken our money to develop our state. The times when contracts are awarded to close friends are over.”