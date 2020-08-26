Edo 2020: We are still in the governorship race – ADC

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Wednesday said nothing will distract the party from fielding its governorship candidate, Mabel Oboh, for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19.

The Spokesperson of the National Campaign Council of the party, Friday Musa made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

Musa, who dissociated the party from the purported collapse of its structure for another party, noted that the party is not shifting ground for any political party.

While noting that ADC as a political party is formidable and strong as ever before, he said that Mabel Oboh remains the party’s governorship candidate for the election.

“In a family there are hitches but ADC as a party in Edo State did not collapse its structure for another. We remain ADC and we are ready to go into the contest.

“We are ready for the election come September 19. Our candidate, Mabel Oboh remains and for that we are not shifting ground for anybody.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the party, Mabel Oboh, said the party remains intact, adding that the party is strongly behind her candidacy.

She further urged citizens of the State to come out en masse to vote for her in the election.