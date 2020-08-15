Edo 2020: Vote, stay, defend your vote, Obaseki tells supporters

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday urged voters in the state to go out en-masse on election day, cast their votes for the PDP and ensure they defend their votes by keeping an eagle-eye on the process and the results as they unfold.

Obaseki, the incumbent governor of Edo State who is seeking re-election, made the call when addressing party faithful in Ward 6, Ukhuse in Owan West during his re-election campaign rally in the Local Government Area (LGA).

“On the 19th of September, 2020, come out and vote massively for the PDP and make sure you stay back in your polling units to defend your vote to avoid manipulation,” Obaseki told voters.

“Don’t listen to them when they ask you to go home or even threaten you. If you obey them, they will manipulate the results,” he said.

The governor said his being to Ukhuse was a homecoming.

“Four years ago, I couldn’t get to you people because of the bad road, but I made sure I constructed the road for easy transportation. Now you can move your commodities to the market and the next village for sales.

“The development of Edo is in your hands. Come out with your Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for the PDP and I will make sure I keep all my promises to you all,” he said.

On his part, Kenneth Imasuangbon, PDP chieftain and former governorship aspirant, charged Edo electorate not to be intimidated despite threats of violence by the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging them to turnout en masse with their PVCs to vote for the PDP and ensure that their votes count.

Imasuangbon, who painted a grim picture of how he was victimised by political godfathers in the state for 16 years, urged the people to remain vigilant and support Governor Obaseki in the fight against godfathersim in the state.

“For 16 years I, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, have been contesting elections in Edo State; I have been a victim of the godfathers. This is why I am supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki for having the courage to defeat the godfather in Edo politics,” Imasuangbon said.

“Every Edo man and woman should take up this challenge that comes through courage and determination by saying no to the godfather,” he said.

Imasuangbon said he would lead in defending election results from his polling unit to ward and from his ward to the various collation centres.

“We hear they want to write election results; we are waiting for them. This election is an election of freedom; we are redefining democracy in Edo State.

“I call on every Edo person wherever you are to defend your votes. The greatest military all over the world is the people’s military,” he said.

Imasuangbon cited successes recorded by the Obaseki-led administration in education, agriculture, infrastructural development and road construction, among others as pointers for the massive support for the governor’s re-election.

The PDP chieftain further charged security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in the state.