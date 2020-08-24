Edo 2020: Shaibu petitions police, DSS, seeks arrest of Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday petitioned the Edo Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking the prosecution of Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in next month’s governorship election in the state, for allegedly recruiting and arming youths ahead of the poll.

Briefing journalists in Benin City shortly after submitting the petition, Shaibu urged security agencies to take action and bring the duo to book so that the state can have peace.

He accused the duo of desperation for power which he said portends bad omen for the state.

The deputy governor alleged that Oshiomhole is plotting to set the state ablaze in connivance with his party’s gubernatorial candidate.

“I have to cry out because I know both of them very well, even in the dark; I can clearly identify their hands. I am concerned because if not checked, it portends grave danger for our state, before, during and after the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election,” Shaibu said.

“I believe you are all aware of the recent killings in their camp, where five members were mauled down in Ikhin, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

“On Friday, August 14, 2020, the youths gathered in Ikhin to share money after their poorly organised rally in Afuze. A disagreement within them led to the shooting that resulted in the death of five youths. The question here is, who armed the youths to kill themselves? This clearly shows that the APC former national chairman has pushed out so much arms in readiness for the election as they have nobody on ground supporting them,” he alleged.

“I fear for our youths and those from the neighbouring states who are being recruited and armed to go kill themselves. I want to advise parents to pay more attention to the whereabouts of their sons and the type of company they keep during this period because these two men don’t care about the safety of lives and property of others but about their personal ambition,” he said.

Shaibu said he does not believe that blood of innocent youths must be shed to achieve anyone’s personal ambition.

“I am not just raising false alarm; I know both of them very well like the back of my palm,” he said.

After reeling out what he tagged “catalogue of atrocities committed by Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu”, Shaibu urged the security agencies to “take action now and bring them to book so that Edo can have peace, otherwise their desperation and thirst for power portends bad omen for our dear state”.