Edo 2020: PDP installs digital billboard to broadcast Oshiomhole’s attestation on Obaseki’s credibility

As part of its campaign strategy, the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has installed electronic billboard to broadcast the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s attestation to the credibility and integrity of Governor Godwin Obaseki during the 2016 governorship election campaign in the state.

The South-South acting chairman of the party, Dan Orbih, commissioned the electronic billboard located at the defunct African Continental Bank (ACB) building in Ring Road, Benin City.

Orbih, who is also the PDP state campaign council chairman for the September 19 governorship election, said the electronic billboard will help to broadcast all accolades, votes of confidence poured and passed on to the governor as the APC candidate in 2016 by the former governor, Oshiomhole.

He also disclosed that the electronic billboard will help to showcase to the people of the state all the governor’s campaign tour in the 192 wards across the 18 local government areas.

“We are here this evening to commission the electronic board as part of the party and the governor’s campaign innovation. This electronic board will televise most of the governor campaigns’ jingles, all that the former national chairman of APC said about the governor, and also where sometime people will be to watch some of the party’s campaign visit across the 192 wards and 18 local government areas, so that even if you are not able to go with him, you can have a very good view of some of his activities in the course of our campaigns activities,” Orbih said.

“Some persons don’t actually have access to watch and listen to the campaign in their homes but wherever they pass through the Ring Road, they will be able to watch the campaigns. This is quite commendable and I believe that it is a new chapter in the campaign arrangement to reach out to more people,” he said.

While commenting on the former governor’s allegations that Governor Obaseki masterminded the suspension of the Onojie of Uromi, he advised those in the position of leadership especially the politicians not to take any action or decision they will not be able to stand by after leaving office.

He alleged that Oshiomhole during his tenure as governor of the state unilaterally suspended the traditional ruler, but the suspension was, however, lifted by the incumbent governor.

Orbih urged the people of the state not to trust on politicians that cannot stand by their decision, noting that the forthcoming governorship election is all about Edo people and their future as the state cannot afford to go back to Egypt.