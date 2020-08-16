Edo 2020: PDP, APC trade words over alleged plot to rig election

The leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday accused each other of plot to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state.

While PDP accused the opposition party in the state of printing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to rig the governorship election in Edo State, APC on its part described the accusation as a plot by the ruling party in the state to distract and deceive Edo people and the entire Nigerians from its plot rig the election.

The publicity secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, who raised the alarm at a press briefing in Benin City, noted that security agencies have been alerted of the printing of the PVCs by APC.

“We just need to alert the general public that we are aware of the criminal printing of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by the All Progressives Congress in some of the offices here in Edo State,” Nehikhare said.

“I say this now not because we are worried they can use it for election but because of the criminal aspect. The security agencies have been alerted unfortunately they have not done anything.

“We told them the address where it is taking place and the people doing it, but till this minute nobody has been arrested.

“They discovered that they can’t win free, fair election and they are trying all manner of ways to subvert the will of Edo people.

“But we are telling Edo people that we are confident of winning not just because of the performance of the governor, but because Edo people are tired of godfatherism,” he alleged.

The PDP scribe, who said the party had in the last two weeks of its ward to ward campaign visited 64 wards in Edo North Senatorial District, commended the people of the district for their support, prayers and words of encouragement especially the traditional rulers.

He also alleged that the APC was doing everything possible to ensure that the election is postponed because it was obvious that their candidate would be massively defeated at the election.

“From the beginning, all they have been interested in is to ensure the election is postponed, foment trouble so that the election will not hold in September 19, because they know they will be defeated at the poll,” he added.

But responding to the allegations, Chris Azebamwen, the APC publicity secretary in the state, who described the allegations as baseless and unfounded, urged Edo people to ignore the misinformation by the opposition party.

“PDP leaders want the election to be postponed, because the party is not on the ground in Edo State. They know that APC’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is very popular, with huge followership across the 18 LGAs of the state and he will win the September 19, 2020 election,” he said.