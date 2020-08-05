Edo 2020: Okumagbe of Uwanno, Weppa clan head endorse Obaseki, Shaibu for second term

The traditional ruler of Agenebode, His Royal Highness (HRH), George Egabor, and the traditional ruler of Weppa Clan, His Royal Highness, Moses Akpamuka Etsu, both in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, have endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for a second term in office.

Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom, who gave the endorsement on Wednesday while receiving the governor and the PDP gubernatorial campaign team in his palace, said Obaseki’s financial dexterity is responsible for his sterling achievements in office.

According to Egabor, “You have had the ability of keeping public funds even before your visit to my palace to seek election for your first tenure. I wasn’t a magician when I said to you then that you were going to win. But your good financial pedigree in keeping public funds stands you out. We commend you for the successful management of the state’s resources. You have done more with less.

“I commend you for the massive renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and for initiating the building of the Edo Modular refinery in the state. As you seek reelection into office, my people and myself have no choice but to endorse you.”

On his part, the traditional ruler of Weppa Clan said the endorsement of the governor and his deputy was as a result of the administration’s meritorious achievements in office in the last three years and eight months.

The governor and his deputy were also conferred with chieftaincy titles in recognition of the administration’s unique leadership style, which has translated into the successes recorded in human capacity development, job creation, healthcare and education sectors, infrastructural development, among others.

Obaseki was honoured as the ‘Ozemoya of Weppa Clan’, a man who took his people from grass to grace, while his deputy, Shaibu, was conferred the ‘Oyiatse of Weppa Clan’, a man who assists others to get to the topmost position.

The traditional ruler who thanked the governor for assisting the Weppa Community to attain autonomous status after 40 years they were denied the position, said the governor has performed beyond the expectations of the people and will be reelected for a second term.

The monarch said: “I am happy to receive you in my palace today; when I am happy like this, you will know that my people are happy with you.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki reassured the people of the state that under his watch, money meant for the development of the state will not be shared among politicians.

He said his administration will continue to focus on improving governance to transform the lives of the majority of Edo people.

The governor also received more defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 4, Weppa, who joined the PDP and reaffirmed their support for the governor’s second term bid.

Leader of the decampees, High Chief Damodu Anthony, Vice Chairman, Ward 4, Weppa, said he decamped with 20 out of the 27 executive members of the ward, reassuring victory for the governor come September 19, 2020.

Addressing supporters in Ward 4, Weppa, Obaseki said: “I know you need more roads, electricity, schools, youth empowerment programmes and employment of more teachers; we will do all these. The money we have prepared and planned to use, some greedy politicians want me to share it but we refused, rather we will use the money to develop the state.”