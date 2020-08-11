Edo 2020: Oghiadomhe hits back at Obaseki’s critics

Former chief of staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Oghiadomhe, has hit back at the critics of Governor Godwin Obaseki, declaring that unintelligent people are not offered admission to study Classics in the University of Ibadan.

Oghiadomhe, who is a former deputy governor of Edo State, made the declaration when the state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign berthed at Fugar in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

His comment comes months after the Jonathan Ayuba-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for Edo State Governorship Election disqualified Governor Obaseki from seeking re-election on the platform of the party in June 2020 before he resigned his membership from the party and joined the PDP.

According to Oghiadomhe, “Obaseki and I graduated from the University of Ibadan almost at the same time. Obaseki read Classics, and anybody with half-baked knowledge cannot study Classics in UI. That is why when they toss Obaseki here, they will hit the rock and when they toss him there, they will hit the rock. That is the way graduates of Classics are.”

Responding, Governor Obaseki said he will construct the Nazareth Hospital Road in Etsako Central to Weppa-Wanno, in Etsako East Local Government Area, where the Federal Railway Station is located.

Obaseki also promised to establish a tertiary institution in the community within the next four years if he is reelected.

He also expressed shock at the high turn-out of PDP supporters, adding that the forthcoming “election is about you (the people) at this rally”.