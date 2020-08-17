Edo 2020: Obaseki assures of improved security, more roads

The Edo State governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, on Monday kicked off his ward-to-ward reelection campaign in Edo Central Senatorial District, with a visit to the traditional rulers of Illushi and Ifeku communities Island, His Royal Highnesses Sunny Eye and Anuka Peter, respectively, to seek their royal blessings ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy and running mate, Philip Shaibu, and members of the Edo PDP campaign team, assured the people of Illushi and Ifeku communities that his administration will address the security challenge facing the people of the area.

Obaseki said the people of Ward 9, which is made up of Illushi and Ifeku communities, are dear to his heart as his administration is concerned about the security challenge facing the area and determined to resolve it.

“I want to secure the lives and property of the people here. My administration has decided to build a Marine Police post to secure the area. We have also purchased gun boats which will be given to the police to secure the people,” Obaseki said.

“We have noticed that there are no internal roads and the area is ravaged by erosion; we will address the issues. We will also improve agriculture in the area and empower the youths.

“The Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) prpogramme is reforming the educational system; Illushi and Ifeku communities will also benefit from the programme. We will ensure that youths of this area have the right skills to be independent and contribute efficiently to the state’s development.

“We have a lot to do for our people here; we care for our people. Before we leave office, we would develop a 30-year development plan for the area which will serve as a guide for successive governments,” he said.